Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Pet sitter sees business decline since COVID-19 hit ND

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s been a week since the first case of COVID-19 hit our state and one local pet sitter is seeing the effects.

She told us people are coming back from their vacations early and going into isolation. They’re canceling their services for fear of catching the virus.

Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter Sitter, has been in the pet sitting business in the Bismarck- Mandan area for eight years. This is the first time she has worried about a lack of clientele.

Although many pet owners may typically only think of using pet-sitting services when they vacation or travel for work, services such as daily dog walking or pet transportation have always been a part of many pet-sitting businesses’ regular offerings.

In light of the pandemic, pet sitters are working to promote these services even more in their local communities and are also assuring current clients that they are still available to provide services.

For more info on The Critter Sitter go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Minot Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Recycling"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Sargianna Wutzke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sargianna Wutzke"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge