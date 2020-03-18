Pet sitter sees business decline since COVID-19 hit ND

It’s been a week since the first case of COVID-19 hit our state and one local pet sitter is seeing the effects.

She told us people are coming back from their vacations early and going into isolation. They’re canceling their services for fear of catching the virus.

Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter Sitter, has been in the pet sitting business in the Bismarck- Mandan area for eight years. This is the first time she has worried about a lack of clientele.

Although many pet owners may typically only think of using pet-sitting services when they vacation or travel for work, services such as daily dog walking or pet transportation have always been a part of many pet-sitting businesses’ regular offerings.

In light of the pandemic, pet sitters are working to promote these services even more in their local communities and are also assuring current clients that they are still available to provide services.

For more info on The Critter Sitter go here.