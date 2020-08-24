Pet therapy helps ease anxiety during the pandemic

A Bismarck woman says pet therapy has proved to be helpful during the pandemic.

Carmella is a therapy dog that provides comfort to people who suffer from anxiety or depression. Her handler, Katherine Pendergast, has been in this line of work for about seven years now. She says before any volunteering, therapy dogs are screened for things like temperament and socializing with strangers.

“Her job is to brighten people’s days. You’ll see a lot of pet therapy dogs in hospitals, you’re starting to see them in airports and other facilities,” said Pendergast.

You might recognize Pendergast as the author of the “Pickles the Dog” series of books. She just released a new one about going to school. You can find her books at Fergeson Books in Bismarck or by clicking here.