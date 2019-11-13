Petition created to have 17-year-old accused of killing, injuring men in Williston tried as an adult

Live Now
WILLISTON — New this evening, a petition has been created to have the 17-year-old accused of killing a man and critically injuring another in Williston tried as an adult.

The petition, created today and posted on change.org by Justus Ackerson, is asking for signatures “to have Matthew York’s murderer (no names mentioned) to be tried as an adult and get adult punishment for adult choices.”

As of posting time, 423 people have signed the petition.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing 19-year-old Matthew York and critically injuring the second victim, 19-year-old Parker Haider.

The shooting happened Sunday night in an alley between Cash Wise and Highland Manor Apartments.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Monday.

A detective with the Williston Police Department said there is no further information at this time.

Because juvenile court records are sealed, most information surrounding the shooting death will not become public record unless the Williams County State’s Attorney charges him in adult court.

