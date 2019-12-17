Petition for legalization of marijuana ballot measure approved

Local News

by: Staff Reports

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the format of a petition to obtain signatures to place a statutory initiated measure on the ballot which relates to the legalization of marijuana.

If the committee intends to have the measure placed on the ballot for the statewide election on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at least 13,452 valid signatures must be submitted to the secretary of state prior to midnight on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

If the committee intends to have the measure placed on the statewide Nov. 3, 2020, ballot, at least 13,425 signatures must be submitted to the secretary of state prior the midnight on Monday, July 6, 2020.

