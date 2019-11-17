Pets are Just as Susceptible to the Cold as We Are

FARGO, N.D.– As we get closer to the holidays, the temperatures will get colder, and it’s important to keep our furry friends in mind.

According to an online report, nearly 30 pets died in the U.S. from the cold this last winter. The year before had about 50 deaths, and that’s just what was reported.

They say during severe weather, it’s important to only let pets outside for bathroom breaks. If they’re outdoor dogs, they need some kind of insulated shelter to get away from the cold.

KX News spoke with staff at a local animal shelter who says leaving your pet in the cold can put them in danger.

“You don’t want to be leaving them out there all day all night. That’s definitely not ideal for them and that’s when things can happen like frostbite and hypothermia,” said Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says most people are under the impression that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur. But this is not true.

The AVMA says, like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, and should be kept inside during the winter.