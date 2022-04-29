Beth Perrault has been a vet tech for eight years. One of her specialties includes animal behavior and stress.

“I think people are becoming a little bit more aware of it; especially when there were all the people working from home. They were starting to see things in their pets that they weren’t noticing before,” Perrault said.

When a dog, cat, or other pet behaves unusually, owners sometimes may react not knowing that something is going on internally.

“Any kind of punishment-based training, stop doing it because that can make stress and anxiety a lot worse and even cause aggression,” Perrault said.

Perrault said looking for signs like ear posture, crouching, and other behaviors can be indicators of stress.

“If they’re crouching or hunkered down those are signs of stress, if their ears are flat against their heads, that’s a sign of stress,” Perrault said.

Perrault said oftentimes, stress comes from the anxiety of being around a large group of people, even strangers.

“They’ll hide and run rather than always attack. Being grabbed is pretty unpredictable, we think it’s nice and cuddly, but they weren’t taught that when they were little. It does take time to get used to that,” Perrault said.

Medication and training are treatment options that can help with levels of stress.

“So many animals are panicking so much, they can’t even think straight,” Perrault said.