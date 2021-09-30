Pfizer booster shots now available at First District Health Unit

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

First District Health Unit says it is now offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

The new recommendations authorize providers to offer a booster dose to:

everyone 65 or older.

anyone 18 and older who has an underlying medical condition, including cancer, diabetes, Down syndrome, a heart condition, hypertension, overweight or obesity, pregnancy, history of smoking, and substance abuse disorder; or works in a high-risk setting, such as health care workers, first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers and other frontline essential workers; or lives in a high-risk setting; for example, long term care, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.



The booster dose is given at least 6 months after the completion of the first two doses. The booster is only authorized for people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected to apply for authorization in the near future.

First District continues to encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

An appointment for the primary series of COVID vaccinations, the booster shot, or an additional dose can be scheduled online by visiting the First District website, www.fdhu.org, or by calling your local First District Health Unit office.