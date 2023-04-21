MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The 138th NoDak Pharmacy Convention is being held from April 20 to 22 at the Sleep Inn in Minot.

The convention brings in pharmacists, pharmacy students, and more to learn about issues affecting the pharmaceutical industry.

North Dakota is also experiencing a pharmacy shortage, and Mike Schwab, the executive vice president of the North Dakota Pharmacists Association explained why pharmacists are needed in North Dakota, especially in rural areas.

In 2019, North Dakota had 893 licensed pharmacists working in the state, according to the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences.