Phase 1 of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Plan has earned national recognition.

The 2021 Crown Communities Award, from American City & County (a national organization that recognizes public projects and servants that have a substantial impact on constituents), gave the recognition to the City of Minot.

Phase 1 was approximately $43 million and created new concrete floodwalls, approximately 3,000 feet of new roadway, 45,000 cubic yards of dirt, a new 190,000 gallon per minute pump station, a 40,000 gallon per minute sanitary lift station and 18,000 feet of utility reconstruction.

Phases 2 and 3 have also earned awards.