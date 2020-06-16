Phase 2 of the Flood Protection Project in Burlington will begin in July

Construction season is well underway in Ward County, and now another project is set to begin.

Work to improve drainage and install a new pump station will begin in Burlington, just south of Colton Avenue. The close to $9 million project is part of the Burlington Levee phase of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project. Construction will be in full force by mid-July, but people in the area will see movement starting this month.

“So what people are going to see is earth moving equipment, bulldozers. They will see trucks bringing in solid material to build these levees out of,” said Ryan Ackerman, the administrator for the Souris River Joint Board.

Ackerman says traffic will not be disrupted but they ask drivers to still be aware of workers in the area.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

