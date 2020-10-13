Phases 2 and 3 of Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project complete

The flood protection project began back in 2015, and now, one part of the puzzle is complete. Phases 2 and 3 of the Mouse River Enhancement Flood Protection, which installed levees, are now finished.

The area near 16th Street now has a new dog park, new walking and bike path as well as a fishing pier. Even with all the amenities for people to enjoy, the director of the Souris River Joint Board says, more importantly, people in the area are now safe.

“The original purpose was laid out in a preliminary report in 2012 and adopted and it flood risk protection and reduction for the residents in the valley,” said Dan Jonasson, Souris River Joint Board director.

He says they have a little clean-up left to do, but that’s it.

