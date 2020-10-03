Pheasants for the Future teach youth hunting safety and conservation

One group of North Dakotans came together to keep a popular hunting season alive.

They’re working to restore a bird population, often lost to harsh winter weather.

They’re also passing these important skills on to the next generation.

Pheasants for the Future Member Kellen Latendresse said, “Pheasant hunting is important to me just because it’s a tradition. It’s something that I grew up with.”

Countless North Dakotans look forward to pheasant hunting season all year, and here it is.

“Pheasant season opens October 3rd, today, for the youth hunters, and then our regular season usually follows the following week,” Latendresse said.

The pheasant population varies depending on the climate, and with the severe weather here in North Dakota, it can be hard to keep them around.

“Mother Nature is king when it comes to Pheasants. You can supply as many Pheasants as you want, put them out, and a harsh winter or tough spring and losing habitat to where they don’t have anywhere to nest is a big thing,” he said.

Pheasants for the Future is a group here in Minot hoping to make a change by building maintainable habitats for Pheasants to live in and reproduce for hunting season.

“As far as restoration with Pheasants, the land that we’ve had donated from local people around Minot, the big thing is taking that land and preparing it for Pheasant habitat, so planting Chokecherry’s, Russian Olives, different shrubs, and giving them habitat so they can survive and last through a tough winter,” he said.

Latendresse says the program isn’t just all about conservation.

“More importantly giving back to children, kids, and sponsoring local events like the Y camp in the summer,” he said.

He says safety is a big factor too.

“Beforehand we go through a whole safety spill with hunter safety with instructors teaching them how to hold a gun, how to walk in a straight line, you know, if a bird goes down, knowing not to run out front,” Latendresse said.

One kid says he’s picked up some skills that apply to much more than hunting.

“You learn to be a lot more patient when you’re doing things like this because you sit out here and do this for hours, so it’s good.” Youth Hunter Camden Backman said.

Latendresse says it’s all about teaching life lessons and preserving the future.

Pheasants for the Future released around 700 pheasants this week, for more than 30 kids to participate.