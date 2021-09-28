Pheasants for the Future welcomes young hunters for annual youth hunt this Saturday

Game and Fish’s Youth Season Opener for upland game is Saturday, and Pheasants for the Future is hosting its annual youth hunt.

The sponsored hunt will be at two locations this year, one west of South Prairie School and one near Butte.



The day will begin with a safety briefing and trap shooting.



In the past, more than 30 hunters have gone out to make the most of the season opener.

“We try to promote getting kids in the outdoors and providing an opportunity to get out and chase the ringnecks in North Dakota,” said Mike Gietzen with PFTF. “It’s been a focus of why we raise funds and work with landowners and have properties for these kids to go and sometimes they don’t have a place to go out and we just want to provide them an opportunity.”

Those interested are asked to pre-register but can show up to the hunt on Saturday without it. Hunter’s safety is required as well.



A veteran’s hunt is also coming up in October.



Click here for a link to register for the youth hunt, as well as for information about PFTF and upcoming events.