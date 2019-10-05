Pheasants for the Future

One group of North Dakotan’s came together to keep a popular hunting season alive. Whether it’s restoring our bird population from severe winters or educating youth on hunting and safety skills.

Countless North Dakotan’s look forward to pheasant hunting season all year…and here it is. But pheasant population varies depending on the climate, and with the severe weather here in North Dakota, it can be hard to keep them around.

“South Dakota they flourish real well because there’s more of a all around weather. It’s warmer, you know, the climates better. So they stick around a lot better down there than they do up here.” Ben Goodman, President for Pheasants for the Future, said.

Pheasants for the Future is a group here in Minot hoping to make a change by building maintainable habitats for Pheasants to live in and reproduce for hunting season.

“It’s something we need to work towards every year because of the winters — wet year like we’re having right now if you have a bad hatch with pheasants. So every year we have to find a way to help restore it whether it is raise birds, release birds, build better habitats.. whatever we can do.” Goodman said.

They help restore these birds to give people who choose to, a chance to hunt during the October season. The season is also a chance to host Pheasant Hunting camps to educate nearly one hundred kids about habitat renewal and gun safety.

“It is a privileged, and, if we don’t have young people involved, if we don’t furnish habitat, we don’t help furnish birds, if we don’t educate them it’s going to be a privileged that is going to die.” Jon Hughes, Director of Pheasants for the Future, said.

A privileged that creates opportunities for everyone even those who fear they may not have what it takes to hunt. Something Pheasants for the Future stands on.

“We teach them how to clean a Pheasant after they shoot him. We help them go through the whole steps. We talk about how to cook them and prepare them and stuff.” Hughes said.

Pheasants for the Future makes hunting fun and safe for everyone and continue to teach North Dakotan’s the rights and wrongs of hunting.

