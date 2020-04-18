Phil Baird named Grand Marshal for 2020 North Dakota State Parade

Phil Baird, co-founder of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, has been named Grand Marshal for the 2020 North Dakota State Parade.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, during the North Dakota State Fair. This year’s parade theme is “Kickin’ It in Cowboy Country.”

In 1994, Baird and the late Evelyn Neuens originally wanted to establish a Rodeo Hall of Fame. That dream eventually grew, in 1995, into the N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame, located in Medora.

Baird himself competed as a saddle bronc rider in high school and continued through college and regional rodeo associations. When he retired from rodeo competition, he served as a judge, rodeo announcer and board representative for organizations in the northern Plains.

In the late 1980s and early 90s, he managed the North Dakota Rodeo Association year-end finals and the N.D. State Centennial Rodeo in 1989. For his rodeo promotion efforts, Baird was named North Dakota Rodeo Man of the Year in 1990.

He is recognized in the U.S. and Canada for his published rodeo history work and for his lifelong professional career in higher education.

Entries are now being accepted for the 39th North Dakota State Parade.

