Photo contest being held to show off Mandan

Mandan’s inaugural photo contest is back, and the photographers are asked to submit photos about what is special about the community and surrounding areas in Morton County.

According to a press release, the contest is open through Aug. 31, and photographers can submit photos in one or more of the following categories: Opportunity, community, achievement and fun.

One winner will be selected in each category, plus the top youth entrant and a people’s choice winner will all receive $100 prizes in Mandan Bucks, courtesy of Corral Sales RV Superstore.

Winning photos will be featured in a public display in Mandan and may also be published in materials, such as the community calendar and on websites promoting Mandan.

For rules and a full contest overview, CLICK HERE.

