A confirmed tornado has touched down in Mott Friday, July 12th. The tornado was confirmed to have touched down at 9:27 mountain time, 10:27 central.

Preliminary damage reports to the National Weather Service include downed trees blocking roads in the city, and a large building on the fairgrounds was damaged. The emergency manager says a garage door was blown in on the NE side of Mott and campers were blown over on the east side of the city.