Robert Knutson is sharing his love for photography, which goes back to his days in the Army in the 1970s.

Knutson was stationed in Hawaii. While there, he fell in love with the scenery and photography.

“I started photography there and went on to photography school in Minneapolis,” Knutson said.

He owned a photography business but has since retired, spending his time traveling. He’s been to places like Europe, South Africa, Asia, and China, capturing it all.



“Wherever I take a nice photo to get out and photograph I will,” Knutson said.

One hundred and fifty pieces of his artwork are on display at his gallery and he will sell them on Saturday, April 30 with funds going to support Ukraine.

“Everything in my gallery I have printed, I have framed, and I still have the original images so I can reproduce it,” Knutson said.

Victor Goncharov is from Ukraine and has been living in the United States since 2014. He’s doing all that he can to help his loved ones left in Ukraine. This fundraiser means everything to him.



“I’m trying to help as best. My mom that is currently in Ukraine, all my friends and classmates whoever needs help at that point of time,” Goncharov said.

Goncharov said although he lives here in North Dakota, he can imagine the pain from the news spreading about his home country being under attack those still in Ukraine are feeling.

“Every time when you hear the alarm, you have that terrible feeling inside you like something goes wrong,” Goncharov said.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Photo Gallery in Bismarck, the public will be able to view Knutson’s artwork and purchase it to support the worthy cause.

“It wasn’t about the soup, and I think Robert will say it is not about the pictures either. It’s just some way that we can provide an opportunity for people to help and contribute,” Cathedral of The Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus John Berger said.

The fundraiser will be held at 7300 Yukon Drive Suite #2.