The Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park is a name that’s well-known to the patrons of the arts in the Bismarck-Mandan area. For over 30 years, it’s been delighting the BisMan community with its live performances set out in the open air, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

The Sleepy Hollow Stage prior to a performance of ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

The theater is close to wrapping up the first half of its 2022 season with one final performance of The Little Mermaid Jr. Humorous and heartwarming, this live version of the film features original songs and the same charm of the Disney film. But before heading down under the sea, it’s best to familiarize oneself with the shore and area above it — meaning it’s a good idea to take a look at the history and structure of Sleepy Hollow too. KX’s correspondent took a dive into the theater to salvage a few facts and photos from behind the scenes of The Little Mermaid Jr.

The ‘Legend’ of Sleepy Hollow

Originally established in 1990, the outdoor theater has since produced over 50 musicals in the span of its 32 years in service. During this run, over 180,000 community residents — including students, teachers, volunteers, and musicians — have lent their talent to the productions, bringing the stage to an even larger number of audience members ((estimated to number over 200,000). This, they claim, is to help ‘fan the sparks of creativity’ in the surrounding area. Their plays, in particular, bring young actors and singers 18 and under to the stage to flex their creative talents.

It’s done such a good job of doing this, in fact, that they’ve needed to open more shows and season performances in order to fit the community’s desire to educate students and perform. In 2007, Sleepy Hollow added a second play to their seasons and continued this trend with a third tacked on in 2017. New additions are still frequent to this day.

The technical booth overlooks the Sleepy Hollow stage.

A Look Backstage

As part of our private engagement, Sleepy Hollow was more than happy to give our correspondent a tour of what goes on backstage at the outdoor theater before a show. Though we suppose ‘backstage’ isn’t as accurate as ‘beneathstage’ when it comes to this unique design. The lower sections underneath the stage have since been converted into the costuming, makeup, and prop areas for the theater, allowing for the lower segments to serve as their own multipurpose headquarters. Here’s a little look at these underground operations.

The bottom of the building the main Sleepy Hollow Theater extends out of serves as the dressing rooms for actors, housing clothing and prop services.

These basement backrooms are also home to the makeup department, who have used a ot of glitter and face paint to ensure the actors resemble the sea creatures of the show.

One of Ariel’s sisters prepares for her big scene, alongside her father.

Much of the leftover area not being used for backstage work is typically designated storage space. Not only is it used to hold various boxes, it’s also where most of the spare electronics are kept.

The set workshop is located directly behind the main set. An excellent idea for quick repairs. There’s also props and signs from other performances scattered across the walls.

Young actors nervously await their stage debuts (or re-debuts, in some cases).

Showtime!

Before the main attraction, those dreaming of the stage who may not be old enough to take on a role in the main play were able to participate and show off in Sleepy Hollow’s Rising Stars program. Before the show dove under the water, the young performers took the audience for a bit of island-hopping as they performed a selection of songs from fellow Disney film ‘Moana’.

Members of the Rising Stars serenade the audience with a rendition of ‘You’re Welcome’ from Moana. We were not quite sure what exactly we were thanking them for, aside from an adorable performance.

Anyone who thinks of the story of The Little Mermaid will no doubt recall any of its iconic moments, and failing that, at least know a few of its immortal musical numbers like “Under the Sea”, “Part of Your World”, “Kiss the Girl”, or “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (if you’re always secretly waiting for the villain songs like this writer). Not only does this youth musical include all of these iconic scenes and songs, but adds even more — with characters like Scuttle the Seagull and Prince Eric receiving their own musical numbers. This means that even if you’re a huge fan of the original, there are still plenty of reasons to check out this adaptation. While we won’t spoil everything the live performance has to offer, we’ve brought you a few of our favorites.

The Sea-Witch Ursula tempts Ariel with a dark deal: in exchange for her voice, Ursula will grant her legs. This was before Ariel realized she has legs, and all she would need to do to access them is lift her dress slightly. But that would ruin the film quite a bit, wouldn’t it?

King Triton, looking as majestic as a man can look while wearing a long golden dress.

Ariel and Flounder contemplate the surface during ‘Part of Your World’.

Chef Louis leads his kitchen in a musical number as he attempts to kill Sebastian. This gleeful song about murdering a main character is only made more confusing when one realizes Chef Louis is holding a lobster instead of a normal crab.

Sebastian leads the creatures of the deep, including Ariel, in the famous ‘Under The Sea’ musical number.

These girls, dressed in swirling blue, are meant to represent the water and its waves and twisters. Many spells and storms in the musical are portrayed by having the girls spin around their target and wave their cloaks. Much less hassle than using real water, and just as effective.

Sebastian and the denziens of the area attempt to convince Prince Eric to ‘Kiss the Girl’. One would imagine it would be hard to focus on that, with the gigantic crab standing right next to their boat.

During the dramatic finish of ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’, Ursula needed some help flaring her extravagant costume to its full effect. Thankfully, every evil villain has minions specifically to aid with that. (Alright, that’s probably not why minions exist, but it can’t hurt to have that help too.)

Indulge in Intermission

Even during intermission, there’s plenty to enjoy at Sleepy Hollow during the Little Mermaid. In addition to merchandise stands selling play merchandise, toy mermaids, and children’s books, the fully-stocked concession stands offer both traditional theater snacks (popcorn, candy, soda) and more unique items like apples and ice cream with hot caramel sauce. There’s also an upper level to the concessions stand for private receptions.

A view of the concession lines from the upper level. Clearly, their edible offerings are very popular with the crowd.

The final performance of The Little Mermaid at the theatre takes place on Saturday, July 23. Gates open at 7:00 p.m., and the show itself begins at 8. Admission is $15.

The next series of performances at the theater will be Legally Blonde: The Musical. Stay following the KX News website for coverage of the latest performances from Sleepy Hollow, and check the theatre out on its website.

The entire cast takes a bow at the end of the play.