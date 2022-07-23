The Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park is a name that’s well-known to the patrons of the arts in the Bismarck-Mandan area. For over 30 years, it’s been delighting the BisMan community with its live performances set out in the open air, surrounded by the beauty of nature.
The theater is close to wrapping up the first half of its 2022 season with one final performance of The Little Mermaid Jr. Humorous and heartwarming, this live version of the film features original songs and the same charm of the Disney film. But before heading down under the sea, it’s best to familiarize oneself with the shore and area above it — meaning it’s a good idea to take a look at the history and structure of Sleepy Hollow too. KX’s correspondent took a dive into the theater to salvage a few facts and photos from behind the scenes of The Little Mermaid Jr.
The ‘Legend’ of Sleepy Hollow
Originally established in 1990, the outdoor theater has since produced over 50 musicals in the span of its 32 years in service. During this run, over 180,000 community residents — including students, teachers, volunteers, and musicians — have lent their talent to the productions, bringing the stage to an even larger number of audience members ((estimated to number over 200,000). This, they claim, is to help ‘fan the sparks of creativity’ in the surrounding area. Their plays, in particular, bring young actors and singers 18 and under to the stage to flex their creative talents.
It’s done such a good job of doing this, in fact, that they’ve needed to open more shows and season performances in order to fit the community’s desire to educate students and perform. In 2007, Sleepy Hollow added a second play to their seasons and continued this trend with a third tacked on in 2017. New additions are still frequent to this day.
A Look Backstage
As part of our private engagement, Sleepy Hollow was more than happy to give our correspondent a tour of what goes on backstage at the outdoor theater before a show. Though we suppose ‘backstage’ isn’t as accurate as ‘beneathstage’ when it comes to this unique design. The lower sections underneath the stage have since been converted into the costuming, makeup, and prop areas for the theater, allowing for the lower segments to serve as their own multipurpose headquarters. Here’s a little look at these underground operations.
Showtime!
Before the main attraction, those dreaming of the stage who may not be old enough to take on a role in the main play were able to participate and show off in Sleepy Hollow’s Rising Stars program. Before the show dove under the water, the young performers took the audience for a bit of island-hopping as they performed a selection of songs from fellow Disney film ‘Moana’.
Anyone who thinks of the story of The Little Mermaid will no doubt recall any of its iconic moments, and failing that, at least know a few of its immortal musical numbers like “Under the Sea”, “Part of Your World”, “Kiss the Girl”, or “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (if you’re always secretly waiting for the villain songs like this writer). Not only does this youth musical include all of these iconic scenes and songs, but adds even more — with characters like Scuttle the Seagull and Prince Eric receiving their own musical numbers. This means that even if you’re a huge fan of the original, there are still plenty of reasons to check out this adaptation. While we won’t spoil everything the live performance has to offer, we’ve brought you a few of our favorites.
Indulge in Intermission
Even during intermission, there’s plenty to enjoy at Sleepy Hollow during the Little Mermaid. In addition to merchandise stands selling play merchandise, toy mermaids, and children’s books, the fully-stocked concession stands offer both traditional theater snacks (popcorn, candy, soda) and more unique items like apples and ice cream with hot caramel sauce. There’s also an upper level to the concessions stand for private receptions.
The final performance of The Little Mermaid at the theatre takes place on Saturday, July 23. Gates open at 7:00 p.m., and the show itself begins at 8. Admission is $15.
The next series of performances at the theater will be Legally Blonde: The Musical. Stay following the KX News website for coverage of the latest performances from Sleepy Hollow, and check the theatre out on its website.
The entire cast takes a bow at the end of the play.