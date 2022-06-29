BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On June 29, the Capital Electric Cooperative and the North Dakota Department of Transportation collaborated to host the Electric Vehicle Tailgate Party in the parking lot of the NDDOT building.

During the event, attendees were able to see the ins and outs of electric vehicles as EV owners from across ND shared their experiences with the new energy source. Not only could guests speak to owners of electric vehicles in the state, but could also take a look at other modern electric technology, including gold carts, riding mowers, chainsaws, and Jeeps.

There was even a fully electric-powered pickup truck, a rarity in the state.

In addition to marveling at the alternative automobile assembly, displays from Vision Zero and the Department of Transportation were available to explain the new plans for electric vehicle support in North Dakota as well as continue to highlight the dangers of driving any sort of vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Attendees were also able to enjoy a cookout with Border States Electric, who served up burgers, hot dogs, bags of chips, and cold drinks. Ice cream coupons were also given out.

KX’s Cameron Brewer already covered the ideas and development showcased at the tailgate in a previous article, but we’ve selected a few of our favorite shots from the event to share.

  • Capital Electric welcomed us to the festivities with this shocking paint job on one of the display vehicles.
  • Local owners of electric vehicles were more than happy to show off their rides to families interested in alternative power sources (and also to those who just wanted to look at cool cars).
  • The back of an electric van. Plenty of space to store things in- and not one of them needs to be a spare canister of gas.
  • Electric vehicles are strong enough to carry trailers and mobile homes, too. Perfect if you want to take a nap while your car is charging.
  • Cars and trucks weren’t the only things featured here, however. Riding mowers, golf carts, and other tools powered by electricity as well.
  • Small auto-mowers were also present at the event. No word on if the water bottle was also electrically-powered, but there is a good chance the answer is no.
  • Many of the EV owners were happy to share the savings that come with electric vehicles. This Chevy Bolt features huge savings, at less than two cents per mile!
  • There are plenty of electric car charging stations in North Dakota, and the tailgate was kind enough to show a map of them.
  • NDDOT also promoted their new plan to implement more charging stations and support for electric cars. The first phase includes constructing chargers along I-94 and I-29, with more prepared to be built across the state.
  • Vision Zero also appeared at the tailgate. These ‘beer goggles’ show what it might be like to walk and drive while drunk. We’re unsure if you can get the full effect from a photo, but even walking was difficult with them on!
  • A Rivian pickup trick, powered entirely by electricity. There are only a few in North Dakota.
  • Cameronn Brewer took a ride around the block with the Rivian’s owner. I managed to sneak into the back seat and join them for a drive.
  • Border States treated attendees to a complimentary burger or hot dog, chips, and drink. The grills, unfortunately, were not electric- mostly because it’s difficult to recreate that smoky cookout flavor that way.
  • What’s a cookout without something cold? Coupons were also given out for ice cream at the Luigi’s truck (good for a free small ice cream novelty or put towards more expensive larger sweet treats).