On Tuesday, May 31, the Fargo Police Department responded to a call concerning a group of ducklings trapped in sewer drains.

An officer with the FPD and Community Service Officers arrived on the scene to see the cause of concerns: A mother duck pacing between a set of storm drains. A total of 14 ducklings had fallen into the sewers and had no way of escaping on their own.

In an attempt to rescue the ducks, members of the City of Fargo Street Department lifted the grate, allowing officers to fish the waterfowl out of the storm drains. The officers then ensured the ducklings returned to the water safely by personally escorting them off of North Broadway to the Red River to safety.

In a Facebook post made by the police department, the group stated that “Willingness to go the extra mile in this situation demonstrates their commitment to the Fargo Police Department’s mission and core value of Guardianship; FPD will guard, protect and preserve all life and property in the Fargo community as well as each other.”

The ducklings were later reunited with their mother back at the Red River.