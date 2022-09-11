BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Aero Center hosted its annual Drive-In/Fly-In Breakfast on Sunday — a flight-focused and fanciful fundraiser to help raise money for a local nonprofit in Bismarck. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, and the breakfast returned to the Aero Center with both old favorites and new tricks.

At the breakfast, in exchange for a free-will donation if possible, guests enjoyed a hearty meal of pancakes cooked on-site, eggs, and sausage at the hangar. While enjoying their food, attendees were able to mingle with pilots and staff at the Aero center, as well as enjoy a full view of the tarmac.



The maintenance room was used as an extra kitchen area.

Added onto the traditional breakfast were multiple extra activities and events for kids — including airplane ride signups, flight simulators, face painting, and balloon animals.

Children taking part in flight simulators at the Aero Center. Our reporter declined to participate in the game, stating that “You’ve seen me behind the wheel of a car. Do you really want to take the chance with an even larger and deadlier vehicle, even in a simulation?” We could not argue.

Merchandise was also sold at the event, including hats, shirts, and a book written by a former pilot regarding his experiences.

A clown puts the finishing touches on a balloon ‘fishing rod’.

For the adults at the event, a vintage car show was also present, displaying some classic vehicles from throughout history.

It wouldn’t be an event at the Aero Center, though, without airplanes — and both large and small flying machines were present at the event. The main event featured a full-size plane moving down the runway and eventually taking off, but other smaller and independent-owned aircraft in and around the festival area.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Scottish Rite Therapy Center in Bismarck — a volunteer-operated center that provides free speech therapy from a licensed professional for children ages 2-7. As almost every worker at the establishment is a volunteer, it requires donations, sponsors, and fundraising events such as this one to continue its good work in the community.

Posterboard advertising the Speech Therapy Center.

For more information about the Bismarck Aero Center or the Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center, visit their websites.