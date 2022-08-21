BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo.
This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over 10 different independent breweries from across North Dakota gathered at the event to dish out their latest and greatest brews. Guests to the event were able to meet with representatives from the different craft companies, sampling everything they had to offer. In addition to alcohol, some breweries brought specialized craft soda, which was a welcome treat for our photographer (who had to drive later, so was forbidden from trying samples).
But the brew is only one part of the event, of course, and it would be wrong not to mention the wilder side of the event. Although the bulk of the events took place in the brewing area, there was still plenty to enjoy in the rest of the Dakota Zoo. Guests were permitted to explore the entire premises, and smaller booths were hosted in multiple animal exhibits (particularly near the big cats and penguins) to keep animal lovers hydrated (and a little tipsy).
As an animal lover himself, our digital correspondent couldn’t help but take a few photos of his favorite exhibits while at the zoo.
The Dakota Zoo is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m and will be hosting more after-hours events in the future. To learn more about the zoo, visit its website.