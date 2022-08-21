A lovely leopard’s smile. Or yawn. Or tongue out. We’re not quite sure what this facial expression is, but it’s cute, isn’t it?

BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo.

This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over 10 different independent breweries from across North Dakota gathered at the event to dish out their latest and greatest brews. Guests to the event were able to meet with representatives from the different craft companies, sampling everything they had to offer. In addition to alcohol, some breweries brought specialized craft soda, which was a welcome treat for our photographer (who had to drive later, so was forbidden from trying samples).

The Laughing Sun, a staple of Bismarck known for both their BBQ and brew, next to the Black Leg Brewery, the latest exploit from McKenzie’s Black Leg Ranch.

In the Scheels Pavilion, guests could rest and enjoy their drinks, as well as a complimentary hotdog and chips.

Representatives from Surly Brewing Company demo their latest wares at Brew at the Zoo. Funny, they don’t look too surly.

A wide shot of the tasting grounds.

For those who weren’t full from the meal provided to guests, 3 and Me and Das Mountain food trucks sold extra food to those who were still hungry (or just needed to eat to keep their drinks down better).

But the brew is only one part of the event, of course, and it would be wrong not to mention the wilder side of the event. Although the bulk of the events took place in the brewing area, there was still plenty to enjoy in the rest of the Dakota Zoo. Guests were permitted to explore the entire premises, and smaller booths were hosted in multiple animal exhibits (particularly near the big cats and penguins) to keep animal lovers hydrated (and a little tipsy).

One of the beer stations was located in the penguin exhibit, where guests could enjoy their drinks near some flippered friends. As amazing as it would have been to chill the drinks inside the penguin exhibition, it was probably for the best that they went with standard coolers instead.

A crowd lines up for a beer tasting near the big cats.

As an animal lover himself, our digital correspondent couldn’t help but take a few photos of his favorite exhibits while at the zoo.

A lovely leopard’s smile. Or yawn. Or tongue out. We’re not quite sure what this facial expression is, but it’s cute, isn’t it?

The white tiger proudly surveys his domain. Or maybe he’s just looking at the bar stand across from him. I wonder if he’s of legal drinking age in cat years?

Our digital correspondent has reassured us that he was extremely dutiful and steadfast in completing his job as quickly and effectively as possible, and that he absolutely did not get distracted by the primate exhibit and spend upwards of 20 minutes looking at these brown spider monkeys. After a while, it seems, the monkeys decided to stop their business, too, and look at him.

Our correspondent refuses to disclose why, but he greatly dislikes wallabies. He was willing to put aside his hatred to take a picture of this one.

A large group of penguins. Although they weren’t permitted to join in the Brew at the Zoo festivities, the behavior of a few of them may suggest otherwise.

The zoo also keeps a pack of grey wolves, who eagerly travel around the enclosure and watch the guests. Our on-site reporter states that this was kind of cute, and definitely not unnerving at all.

Some of the exhibits at the opening of the zoo feature more local animals, like raccoons. This one seemed very happy to be in a place where he received a diet of normal food and not trash.

A prairie dog enjoying a snack.

A spider monkey carries her baby on her back as she dashes around the zoo’s monkey enclosure.

A ruffed lemur, known for their unique fur, unique habitat, and constant thousand-yard stare.

The Dakota Zoo is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m and will be hosting more after-hours events in the future. To learn more about the zoo, visit its website.