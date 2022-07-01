One of Mandan’s classic events — the Mandan Rodeo — is coming to town this weekend, bringing three days of fun, themed nights, and of course, action-packed roping and riding.

Before the weekend rodeo, though, comes the Slack — a morning ride for any ‘overflow’ contestants who wouldn’t quite fit into the main event due to a sheer number of applicants. This extra session consists of five separate events:

1: Steer Wrestling: During this event, a cowboy must dismount their horse and use strength and technique to wrestle a steer to the ground with assistance from a ‘Hazer’ who guides the steer towards them.

2: Team Roping: In this event, two riders work together to catch a running steer, with one catching the head and one catching the hind legs. This requires a massive amount of teamwork as the steer must be turned to fit both legal catching positions.

3: Tie-Down Roping: Based on ranch work, this is the oldest of rodeo’s timed events. A cowboy must rope a running calf, then dismount and run over to tie the calf’s legs while the horse holds the rope steady.

4: Breakaway Roping: A form of roping usually reserved for women and boys under 12, using a short lariat to rope a calf around the neck. The horse then stops, the flagged rope breaks free of the saddle, and the calf runs on without being thrown.

5: Barrel Racing: A time and speed-based obstacle course where horse and rider must gallop around a pattern of barrels without knocking them over. This is usually exclusively a women’s event, though men and boys can occasionally participate.

KX will be publishing a full list of the cowboys, and cowgirls participating in the Mandan Rodeo, as well as the events they are participating in (including the Slack) soon. Until then, here are a few of our favorite photographs from the beginning of Slack day.

A full view of the makeshift rodeo grounds (Dacotah Speedway).

Sponsors of both cowboys and bulls were present early, bringing their trailers with them, including the famous Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. Our correspondent swears that he’s heard that name before…. and he should, as he interviewed Chad himself on multiple occasions!

Members of Boy Scout Troop 119 provided breakfast to both cowboys and guests to the event with biscuits and gravy, donuts, and cold drinks.

Prior to the events of Slack Day, many riders could be found drinking coffee while riding their horses. Even with the rodeo underway, nobody particularly enjoys waking up early.

Multiple organizers hold and steady a bull before opening the gates and allowing it onto the rodeo grounds. After that, it’s out of their hands… and into those of the cowboy.

A Cowboy aims to chase and wrestle a steer as the second rider attempts to bring it close.

As the cowboy grabs the steer’s horns, they need to use strong and forceful movements to force the steer to the ground. Our media correspondent was disappointed that he did not witness at least one man attempt to German Suplex their target.

A cowboy gets back on his feet after successfully wrestling a steer to the ground. Surprisingly, the steer had an easier time getting up.

A pair of partners prepare for the Team Roping event. In order to better show the ropes, the thematic dusty cowboy ropes have been replaced with brightly-colored ones that reminded our correspondent of flavored licorice. We assume these ropes are green apple-flavored.

A young rider comes out of the gate for Team Roping, lasso at the ready.

Cowboy Jace Johnson from New Town competed in the Team Roping event alongside his partner Reece Williams and his horse ‘Big Sam’ (the horse’s name, we are told, is subject to change).

The Slack began on Monday, July 1, at 8:00 a.m., and was free for the public to attend. The Mandan Rodeo continues through the weekend at the Dacotah Speedway. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with Rodeo Days beginning at 7:30 p.m. each day on July 2-4. For more information regarding the Mandan Rodeo, hours, or tickets, email mandanrodeodays@gmail.com, visit their website, or call 701-595-7725.