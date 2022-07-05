BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day has once again come to the states, and with it, plenty of festivals and fireworks. It’s also a time to show just how proud one is to be an American and to celebrate being together with friends, food and family. And nowhere is this clear in North Dakota than in the time-honored tradition of the Mandan Independence Day Parade.

The parade has taken place every year since 1881 — eight years before North Dakota was even acknowledged as a U.S state. And now, over 140 years later, the tradition has continued, standing the test of time and allowing the community to come together in a celebration of both North Dakota and the United States itself.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the parade floats departed from Dacotah Centennial Park, and followed a route downtown from Memorial Highway at the 24th Avenue intersection to Main Street, and continuing on from Main Street west to 10th Avenue Northwest. With over 100 floats on display, the program featured over two hours of entertainment from many of North Dakota’s most well-known businesses.

One major testament to the popularity of the parade is its parking situation. Despite arriving an hour prior to the start of the parade, the entire street was full of guests eagerly awaiting the festivities. The nearby restaurants that were open also experienced a rush of business, as plenty of guests sought out cold drinks to beat the heat before the party.

Of course, with a float in the parade and live coverage from the station, it only stands to reason that KX would be able to take their fair share of pictures as well. Our digital correspondent was able to take plenty of photographs showcasing the highlights of the 4th of July spectacular.

Members of the KX News backstage team prepare for the morning’s events.

The parade opened with a display of the many flags one finds across North Dakota including the US Flag (obviously), the North Dakota State Flag, and the flag of the Marine Corps.

The Marine Corps also has a small truck to carry flags as well.

The Bismarck Demons carried Old Glory itself in the parade.

It wouldn’t be a country parade without a visit from the wild west. Some people brought covered wagons to the parade. A truck’s horsepower still counts as having it pulled by horses, right?

The Mandan Marching Braves perform at the parade, featuring plenty of students with brass and drums.

Members of the Mandan Braves helped out at the parade by giving out candy to children. And news correspondents who asked nicely.

The North Dakota Two Spirit Society represents not only supporting and preserving Native American culture, but also LGBTQ+ individuals as well.

Chad and Sarah Berger, of Chad Berger’s Bucking Bulls, were 2022’s Grand Marshals for the parade. Here’s the husband and wife being escorted by their horses. We sincerely hope that those are not the same bucking horses Berger brought to the Mandan Rodeo.

This truck featured a giant sloth riding in the back! It appeared to be trying to leave the vehicle, but was probably too slow to actually do so.

The reporting team takes a break from commenting to help deal with the ‘surprises’ that the giant sloth left on the parade grounds.

This float honors the sacrifices of veterans, claiming they are ‘The Key to our Freedom’. The keys on the float even rotated as it traveled down the street.

Corral Sales RV brouht their mascot to the event. Would it be better or worse for this RV if they were driving him during the parade?

Is Tom supposed to interview the smaller man, or the much larger one behind him? We should have brought the air lift.

In addition to giving out candy, ice pops, water bottles and drink cozies to the crowd, the crew of one float threw chilled packages of smoked sausages. This is a North Dakota parade, alright…..

The cast of the Sleepy Hollow Outdoor Theater’s performance of ‘The Little Mermaid’ also traveled in the parade. We are unsure how King Triton, Sebastian and Ariel found their way to North Dakota while still in mermaid form.

This school bus was certainly in the spirit of the 4th of July. The mustache was a nice touch. We wonder how the bus grew it.

No time to go to church on the 4th? Don’t worry about it. The Sanctuary brought the church to the parade instead.

The ‘Stool Bus’ septic service features a school-bus themed paint job to go along with its ridiculous pun name. Personally, we would advise not picking up any candy this float throws.

YEE-HAW! Open Door Baptist presented a complete wild west town on their parade float.

Merlin the Mystic was happy to wave to the crowd. Either that, or he was casting a spell to make us all enjoy the parade more. It worked.

Solid Rock Music regaled parade-goers with a live performance. It’s a shame Studio 701’s Michael Cartwright couldn’t join in to serenade the crowd. Speaking of him….

Studio 701’s Michael Cartwright takes it easy on his own parade float.

A view from the back of the Studio 701 Float.

The KX Newsroom also brought one of their vans to the parade, with News Director Joe Rinaldi behind the wheel and reporter Cameron Brewer walking alongside the vehicle. (Fun Fact: our digital correspondent offered to drive the float. The newsroom made the wise decision to decline due to the fact that our digital correspondent drives like a blind caveman.)

Hey Tom! How’s the former president? KX’s chief meteorologist scores a once-in-a-lifetime interview with Donald Trump….. though he looks a little more stiff than usual.

Members of the armed forces brought some premier military vehicles to the parade. We certainly hope the artillery was not loaded, on the off-chance someone in the parade presses the wrong button.

We cannot honestly remember who this strange creature was associated with during the parade.

While there weren’t any fireworks at this morning event, rest assured that there were plenty of explosions to light up the night sky in the area later on. The Mandan Rodeo’s fireworks show, in particular, would serve as an excellent way to cap off a country-style celebration of American Independence.

The parade will also return in 2023, although no information regarding registration is available yet. For more about the history of the parade, floats featured in 2022, and the rules and regulations behind admission, visit the official website of the Mandan Independence Day Parade.