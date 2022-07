BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, severe storms made a serious dent in western North Dakota, with many residents being forced to hunker down and enjoy their summer from the comfort of their couch.

Viewers from across the state sent us photos of the storms as well as the aftermath that left behind some serious damage. Check out the full gallery below:

A lightning strike in Dunseith (Courtesy of Natalie Grant)

A terrifying lighning storm in Rugby (Courtesy of April Adam)

Menacing clouds hanging over Rolette (Courtesy of Andy Gilje)

Clouds that look like waves in Greene (Courtesy of Amanda Peterson)

Sometimes there’s beauty in storm clouds too (Courtesy of Mary Kretschmar)

A trampoline lost to the wind in Velva (Courtesy of Gary Kambeitz)

A tree fell right on this car in Velva (Courtesy of Gary Kambeitz)

This one was a bit luckier in Beach (Courtesy of Klesa Schmidt)

This tree was completely uprooted and blocking the road in Velva (Courtesy of Gary Kambeitz)

This curvy tree has certainly seen better days in Velva (Courtesy of Gary Kambeitz)

This small tree fell against a home in Beach (Courtesy of Klesa Schmidt)

This Beach home has a tree a little bigger that fell against it (Courtesy of Klesa Schmidt)

Another big tree that was taken down in Velva (Courtesy of Gary Kambeitz)

This massive tree was completely uprooted in Beach (Courtesy of Klesa Schmidt)

Beach saw plenty of trees uprooted, this is just another example (Courtesy of Klesa Schmidt)

Video of a park in Velva after the storms passed through (Courtesy of Gary Kambeitz)