PHOTOS: Sunset Bluffs fire victims offered free meal from Touchmark

After the Aug. 10 fire at the Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan displaced many residents, some for the second time in two years, people in the Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding communities rallied together to get the fire victims the help they needed.

On Thursday, Touchmark in Bismarck lent a hand by serving complimentary meals in a drive-thru to the apartment fire victims.

About 25 meals were served at the drive-thru and surplus food was given to the Mandan Fire Department, according to Touchmark’s Resident Services Director Destiny Sisk.





Photo credit: Touchmark

