MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking to help make a difference in your community? Mandan’s Litter Clean-Up day is the perfect time to do so.

Each year, over 200 volunteers help to collect 400-500 bags of trash from ditches across major roadways in Mandan — and in preparation for the 10th annual Clean-Up-Day on April 11, the City’s Beautification Committee is asking more volunteers to come out and help.

To sign up to volunteer for the event, use this link.

All volunteers are able to pick the route they wish to clean up during registration. Volunteers can enjoy donuts from Bearscat Bakery, and an appreciation lunch complete with raffles for family-friendly prizes following the event. All volunteers are asked to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes.

Be sure to follow the City of Mandan’s website for more information and updates on clean-up day. Updates will also be posted to the City of Mandan and “Keep Mandan Beautiful” Facebook pages.

For any further questions, please contact Kari Schmidt at kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com, or call 701-667-3478.