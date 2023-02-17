MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Prom is one of the most awaited events for high school students, they get the opportunity to dress up and enjoy a night out.

But all these costs can add up.

Prom is an experience that many students look forward to every year.

But with the rising costs of dresses and other related expenses each year, the price tag can keep many students from going.

“It started with one student who, we were talking about prom and they told me that they weren’t going to be able to go because they weren’t able to afford a dress. And that hurt my heart and I was like, I have a junior daughter. That’s something she’s been looking forward to prom like forever, as long as I can remember. And So I’m like okay, how do I make it so she can get a dress,” said Shalon Dittus, the Loss of Privigles supervisor at Minot High’s Magic City Campus.

She says another teacher donated dresses that were leftover.

And after the news was spread by word of mouth and social media, the number of dresses being donated started rising.

“She was gracious enough to get the boxes and this is what we have of our original unboxing and then it has grown from there,” said Dittus.

On February 22 from 4-7 p.m. in the counseling office, students will be able to find their perfect dress at Minot High’s Magic City Campus. Students are asked to use Door 2.

“The girls can come in, they can pick a dress. I had one girl ask if I was just going to give her a dress and I said nope, you get to come and shop and have the whole experience of getting a prom dress. And what all goes with, the excitement of picking your dress, and trying it on, and finding the perfect dress,” said Dittus.

And she says she doesn’t want it to stop at the dresses.

“If there are businesses out there that’d be willing got donate vouchers for hair, makeup, nails, flowers, we would love those donations. They can drop those off in the main office also. What we’d like to do is that night when the girls come, we would have a drawing. We would draw for those prices to be given out,” said Dittus.

Dittus is happy that she can help the students out.

“It makes me feel good that I’m able to do something and I was able to stand in a gap and fill a need that I saw. And if I help one student, then I’ve accomplished something. And I had a girl come in today and I was just telling that she got to shop for her dress. And her eyes lit up. And it was just, it’s amazing to know that one person can make a difference,” said Dittus.

She hopes to add tuxedos for students in the future as well.

Prom for Minot High school students is on March 18.

Donations can be dropped off at the front office at Minot High Magic City Campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.