Pickle hiding tradition sparks Christmas book idea

Hiding Pickles in the Christmas tree is a longstanding tradition in the midwest.. apparently.

Local author Kat Socks just launched her second Pickles the Dog book– based on that very same tradition. The book series is based on a real dog named Pickles, that was rescued from the floods in Minot.

In the new book, the character shares her Christmas giving traditions. There’s even something on every page kids can find while they’re reading it.

“There’s a hidden pickle on every page throughout the book so it’s a really fun activity for kids to look through and try and find that hidden pickle,” said Kat.

Kat says the real Pickles will make an appearance at the Book Launch Party next week. Part of the proceeds from the book sales will go back to animal shelters in the area.

