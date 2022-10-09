MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local farmers market hosted a food contest unlike any other Saturday.

If you could pickle it, you could enter it into the Picklicious contest at the Minot Farmers Market.

All were welcomed to enter into this inaugural contest, events like these are put on by the farmers market in order to promote the local farmers.

Picklicious chairman says that there is no one way to pickle, and she is excited to see family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

“It’s part of our heritage being able to by things that you ate as a kid that are fresh. Like my dad had a garden, my grandma had a garden, my grandpa had a garden and as kids, I don’t think there’s many people who don’t remember those things,” said Picklicious Chairman, Paulette Dailey.

KX’s Meteorologist Tom Schrader was in attendance as a Celebrity Judge, and said it was nice to try different recipes.