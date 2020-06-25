Picnic to be held in Williston’s Spring Lake Park to celebrate Pride Month

June is pride month and folks in Williston are planning to celebrate.

This Saturday starting at noon at Spring Lake Park, there will be a pride month picnic.

Organizers encourage anyone to come to hang out, enjoy the day and learn more about the LGBTQ community.

“In order to make a change in the world and to create acceptance, you know, we talk about equal rights, we have to gain that acceptance, we have to work with the community, we have to be a part of the community because we’re all a community, so it’s important to just come together,” picnic organizer Alex Johnson said.

No registration is required. Johnson says just come as you are.