Pier 1 Imports closing in Bismarck

Bismarck’s Pier 1 Imports is closing.

Signs posted in the store windows today announced the impending closing, along with steep discounts on everything in the store.

In a corporate earnings report on Monday, January 6th, Pier 1 said it was planning to close 450 stores, about half of its 950 stores total.

Bismarck’s Pier 1 at 715 S. Washington is among the locations that will close.

There’s no immediate word on what will be the store’s last day.

The Bismarck store opened in October 1992.

In 2019, Pier 1 Imports closed 140 stores.

Pier 1 says it also plans to reduce some of its corporate labor force and shut down an undetermined number of distribution centers.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” said Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.