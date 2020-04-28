Pierce County man says his cattle are eating his neighbor’s trash that isn’t being disposed of properly

Garbage: it’s something we all have. If you live in a rural area, getting rid of it isn’t as easy as sticking it in a bin, which is why people choose to burn it instead, and that’s what they’re supposed to do. But in some cases, it’s left behind to be picked up in the wind, which is what one Pierce County man has been battling with his neighbor for the last 10 years.

“Everybody else has got garbage. We all got to take care of our garbage. There’s no reason that it’s got to be blown around the country,” said David Bohl, rancher.

Bohl is a rancher with nearly 600 head of cattle.

His pasture is right across from his neighbor’s house, which has quite a bit of trash left in the yard. The trash often blows onto the pasture, which Bohl says puts his livelihood at risk.

“Calves are choking on it. They chew on the plastic bags and they choke on the plastic bags. Don’t seem to do any good to talk to him and tell him to clean it up or anything. It keeps going on year after year,” Bohl said.

He reached out to KX News after contacting agencies like the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, North Dakota Health Department, Lake Region Health Department and a Pierce County commissioner — and nothing changed.

“It’s hard to know what their reasons are. Sometimes I think they’re more worried about other things right now, I suppose, they’ve got COVID-19 going on,” Bohl said.

We reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff declined to go on camera.

He said the call was mishandled by the Sheriff’s Office and would like to formally apologize to Bohl.

He also said if you are having issues with a neighbor to contact law enforcement to get the issue resolved.

The neighbor received a $500 fine for littering and has two weeks to take care of the trash.

To follow up, KX News spoke to the Minot Rural Fire Department Chief to learn the best and safest way to burn trash based on the fire index.

Rex Weltikol said it’s important to check what the danger is for the day.

It’s safe to have an open burn when the danger is low or medium. Make sure to burn in a controlled environment like a burn barrel or pit that is several feet deep.

Don’t take your trash out if you don’t intend on burning it that day because it could blow into other people’s yards.

And, he stressed, only burn when it’s safe to do so, otherwise it could cost you.

“$1,500 fine or 30 days in jail if you’re burning when you’re not supposed to be,” Weltikol said.

Be sure to check your trash for items prohibited by the Environmental Protection Agency like tires or petroleum before burning.