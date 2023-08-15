MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Natural disasters can happen anytime or anywhere without warning, but are you prepared if one comes your way?

The American Red Cross is teaching some grade schoolers how to prepare for the worst.

It’s called the Pillowcase Project. It’s where you can learn how to prepare special kits using a pillowcase.

This lesson helps kids critically think about what they need in a disaster. At the end, they receive a pillow case where they can place their items.

Kids are also taught coping skills to handle stress.

“We train them in all of our preparedness events to be able to cope with those through breathing, visualization, and then understanding of the circumstances,” said Nita Ritzke, the disaster program manager of Western North Dakota American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross often has events like this in our area.