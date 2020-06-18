Pilot killed in Mandan airport plane crash identified

The pilot in a fatal plane crash at the Mandan Airport on June 13 has been identified as Joel Pfliger, 57, of Stanton, ND.

Officials say the Pfliger’s plane crashed and burned not long after takeoff at the Mandan Municipal Airport around 1:45 p.m., Saturday.

He was the only person on board the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine, two-seat airplane made for aerobatics was built from a kit.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.