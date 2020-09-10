Pilot program designed to keep low-risk offenders out of jail is off and running

Even a few days in jail can be detrimental to a low-risk offender, by removing them from the support that’s available in North Dakota communities, like mental and behavioral health services, and help for those held captive by addiction.

KX News has an update on a program designed as an alternative to keeping every single suspect locked up, as they await their day in court.

The Pretrial Services Program has been years in the making. The concept was first adopted by lawmakers in 2017. Then, it was funded in the 2019 legislative session.

As of July, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation got it off of the ground in Minot, Fargo and Bismarck.

If a defendant is in pretrial status, it simply means they haven’t seen a judge yet. Even though there’s a presumption of innocence, certain low-risk offenders are stuck in jail because they couldn’t afford to post bail, sometimes at just $100.

“There are studies that show that people lose their housing after as little as three days…lose their housing, lose their jobs, and it can really be a catastrophic event for somebody, especially a lower risk defendant,” shared Adam Anderson, Program Manager for Parole and Probation at the DOCR.

The Department of Corrections, through staff with the Pretrial Services Program, can now conduct risk assessments and re-evaluate if someone should spend that time waiting behind bars.

It’s all done through interviews.

“It’s evidence-based and determines their risk of not appearing for court or criminal behavior during that time,” Anderson added.

Ultimately, a judge decides who can be released, under supervision.

“We basically find the facts and present the facts, and then the judge can use it to make a bond decision. The defense can use it to make a bond argument,” Anderson explained.

About 70 percent of the state’s jail population is in pretrial status, which Anderson says is on par with the national average.

“That costs taxpayers a lot of money, and it affects the person’s freedom,” Democratic Representative Karla Rose Hanson shared.

She was behind the bill that funded the designing of the program and hiring staff to run the three offices.

Hanson says the justice system has an overreliance on financial considerations for pretrial release.

“You might see a person assigned a high amount of bail if they’re charged with a very serious, very violent crime (for example, murder). The high bail is designed to keep them incarcerated for public safety reasons,” shared the North Dakota lawmaker from District 44.

Hanson says low-risk offenders, who commit low-level crimes, are generally released without bail.

It’s those mid-level crimes, starting at a B misdemeanor, that Hanson says, called for the creation of the program. And, those mid-level crimes often come with automatic bail amounts.

“Maybe $500 or $1,000 for a DUI or Driving without a License, or maybe a low-level drug crime,” Hanson added.

“A $500 bond for one person is insignificant. A $500 bond for somebody else is insurmountable,” Anderson explained.

Hanson added, “On the first day of this pilot program, we saw that to be true. Many people said ‘This bail amount may as well be a million dollars. I can’t pay it.'”

Hanson says once more data is available about the program, lawmakers can decide whether or not to fund it for another two years, and if it’ll be expanded to more judicial districts.