“Pink at the Pump” helping Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The entire month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the North Dakota Health Department, about one in eight women will get breast cancer in their life.

Next time you need to fill up your car, you could be helping raise money for an organization that promotes screenings for breast cancer.

Anytime you buy Unleaded-88 gas at 17 participating gas stations in the state, 3 cents of every gallon will be donated to North Dakota Women’s Way, a breast and cervical cancer screening program.

For the fourth year in a row, the North Dakota Ethanol and Corn Councils have partnered to make the donation possible.

“We’re really happy to have the funds go to a North Dakota Organization. North Dakota Women’s Way promotes early detection of breast cancer and cervical cancer by providing screenings for eligible women, so we’re really excited to be doing this for another year and for the funding to go to that great cause,” North Dakota Ethanol Council Executive Director Deana Wiese said.

Those at the North Dakota Ethanol council say Unleaded-88 is a high octane fuel with 15 percent ethanol that is approved for all light-duty vehicles 2001 and newer.

There are two gas stations in Bismarck and two in Mandan participating.