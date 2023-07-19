BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Some of the unsung heroes in our state are the public information officers who keep us all informed. Now, there’s a conference supporting their collaboration.

Bismarck State College hosted the first annual conference for the North Dakota Public Information Officers, drawing local, state, federal, and tribal representatives from around the area. The organization, also known as NDPIO, supplies resources to the “one-man bands” of North Dakota: the PIOs who may be working in rural areas and need a support system.

Maxine Herr, the cofounder of NDPIO, shared the inspiration for the organization, saying, “We had gone to Utah, and they had a PIO association conference there and we spoke there. But just taking in the conference itself, we were just so impressed with the networking and how they really had built such great relationships amongst each other. And on the plane ride back from that, we said, ‘We need to bring this to North Dakota.'”

According to the cofounders, NDPIO is here for everyone in the field, and the conference shows it. It featured speakers from around the country, providing information to equip North Dakota’s communicators with the tools they need to keep our state informed.

“What pulls us together is that our salary is paid for by the citizens of North Dakota. And we deal with life, limb, and property,” shared Rob Keller, the co-founder of NDPIO. “When something happens, our individual agencies have to get the word out, we have to tell the public ‘here’s what happened, here’s what we’re doing,’ but most importantly, we have to let them know ‘here’s what we want you to do,’ whether its evacuate, shelter-in-place, boil the water, that’s the importance of what we do across the state, because lives depend on what good communicators are doing for their agency.”

According to attendees, this conference is like nothing they’ve experienced before.

“We had a gentleman who is an emergency manager for Missoula County in Montana, and one thing he said really struck me. He said, ‘Your neighboring states — Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana — we don’t have anything like this with a network of public information officers coming together,’ so we are really lucky to have that here in North Dakota,” said Cally Peterson, editor of the North Dakota Living Magazine and conference attendee.

And just like NDPIO, we hope to keep our state informed, one story at a time.

If you’d like to learn more about the NDPIO network and all the work they do for our state, click the link here.