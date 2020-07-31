Pioneer Village Museum hosting open house with flea-market, antique car show

The Ward County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum will finally be open to the public at its new location this weekend, with an open house.

An antique car and tractor show along with food trucks and a flea market with local businesses will be along Highway 2 in Burlington.

It’s been a year to the day since the Society began moving the buildings to their new location from the State Fairgrounds, and the president says he is excited to have people back to enjoy some small-town North Dakota history.

“We’ll have a flea– our own– flea market stuff to sell for fundraising and we just want people to come out we’re open for two days so hopefully we’ll keep people distanced enough to keep everybody safe and have a good time,” Ward County Historical Society President David Leite said.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5.