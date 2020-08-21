Pioneer Village updates road and parking area through donation from local businesses

The Ward County Historical Society may have successfully relocated its Pioneer Village buildings from the State Fairgrounds to Burlington.

But the group says there’s much more to do to make the site complete.

The organization is currently working on laying down gravel roadways throughout the village, along with spots for visitor parking.

Local construction businesses including Bechtold Paving, Farden Construction, Minot Paving, On Point Excavating, and Sundre Sand and Gravel donated all of the materials used in the project.

And the president of the society says that helped get things moving in the right direction.

“This is a big step for us and something that we weren’t gonna be able to afford especially in times where we can’t raise money very easily. So this is a great donation by a number of companies,” Ward County Historical Society President David Leite said.

He says next on the agenda for the society is to lay down grass seed.

