Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Leaders said they are left clueless about safety protocols surrounding The Dakota Access Pipeline.

“Our goal as Standing Rock is to remove the pipeline and definitely that’s our goal,” Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairwoman Janet Alkire said. “The Draft EIS was to be released on the 18th, which was last week.”

Wednesday, those concerns were addressed along with support from Native American Tribes from surrounding regions who expressed their concerns with Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

“The Fact is that DAPL has a pipeline with no permit which is illegal,” Alkire said.

The reasoning for wanting to remove the pipeline is because of the possibility of a leak or burst, that could cause contamination of the water supply affecting the life line of the reservation.

“It’s the only water source we have on our reservation; we have nothing else. If the intake we have got contaminated then that’s our whole reservation,“ Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier said.

“How are we going to address that because we would need to figure out how to get out there,” Alkire said.

Alkire and Frazier aren’t alone.

“It needs to be ongoing until the tribes get what they want, and that’s figure out a new way, a new route,” Chairman Spirit Lake Tribe Doug Yankton said.

In the meantime, tribal leaders say they are waiting on the outcome of Michael Connors decision, but will continue to prepare documents and suggestions about the future holdings of the pipeline.