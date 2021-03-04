DAPL pipeline protester who refused to testify back behind bars

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Dakota Access Pipeline protester who has refused to provide testimony to a federal grand jury is back behind bars.

Steve Martinez was held in contempt of court Wednesday for the second time in a month.

Jail records show the 46-year-old Martinez is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

He had been released on a technicality Feb. 22 following 19 days of incarceration, but was given another subpoena.

His attorneys say he has refused to testify before a grand jury involved in a lawsuit filed by an injured protester because he believes authorities are trying to suppress the pipeline protest movement.