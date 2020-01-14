Pipeline water spill reported in Renville County

A pipeline rupture in Renville County has resulted in a 200-barrel water spill.

The incident occurred about two miles north of Sherwood on Monday, January 13, in a three-inch fiberglass pipeline operated by Cobra Oil and Gas Corporation.

Officials of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality are inspecting the site of the spill.

The cause remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, state environmental officials say a larger spill of oilfield wastewater caused by a faulty valve has affected some pastureland in western North Dakota.

The Department of Environmental Quality said the 12,000-gallon spill happened Saturday, January 11th, at a well pad 14 miles east of Watford City.

Only 168 gallons of produced water escaped the well site, affecting about 800 square feet of pastureland.

No water sources were impacted in that spill.