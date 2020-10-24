Spicy Pie and MSU team up to support Domestic Violence Crisis Shelter with dine-in pizza dinner

According to the Council on Abused Women’s Services in Bismarck, in 2018, more than 5,000 new victims of domestic violence received services from 19 crisis intervention centers across the state.

Spicy Pie in Minot is hoping to help the fight.

To help further the mission of these important services, tomorrow between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., 15% of all proceeds from meals purchased at the pizza spot will be donated to the Domestic Violence Crisis Shelter in Minot.

“We really take pride in supporting our local organizations and giving them opportunities. We enjoy doing things like that just because we are local.” Food and Beverage Manager Lexi Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal says the Minot State Athlete Advisory Committee is the mastermind behind the whole event and will deliver the money once it’s all collected.

If you want to host a dine-in event, contact Amber.
amber@spicynd.com
701-532-1222

