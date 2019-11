A pizza shop so busy it had to move locations.

Pizza Pie on the Fly is located in Watford City. It’s been around for about seven years.

The General Manager told us they had to move because of all the growth happening in the town.

“We just were getting busier and we needed a bigger location to house more storage space and to produce and deliver pizza, and make pizzas for Watford City,” said Devin Cleburne, general manager.

You’ll find them located at 1005 South Main Street, in Watford.