MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you don’t have dinner plans, one popular restaurant in Minot is hosting a big fundraiser.

Pizza Ranch in Minot is raising money for disabled veterans.

The money raised, including tips, will benefit Disabled American Veterans.

Right now, they have over one million members and they help veterans find jobs as well as medical treatment.

Pizza Ranch wants to make sure this country’s veterans are recognized for their service.

“It’s a good way to get out and support your local disabled veterans and show that we do care when they return home and the sacrifices that they did for our community,” said Pizza Ranch General Manager, Jesse Nelson.

Thursday night’s fundraiser happens from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Veterans who show up get a discount.