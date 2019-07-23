Pizza Ranch opens its first Bismarck location

Pizza Ranch has opened a new location in Bismarck. So, far there are 15 total stores in North Dakota, including Mandan.

Besides the familiar pizza, chicken and salad offerings, the new store also features a “fun zone,” with arcade games and rides.

“Our crew here gives everyone a legendary experience. We really focus on giving every guest the best value we can with their hard-earned money, giving them great food and multiple options,” said Pizza Ranch Operating Partner Keaton Sedivec.

The Bismarck location opened yesterday and is planning a community appreciation event in the next few months. The new store also offers to-go and delivery services. Pizza Ranch has more than 200 stores in 14 states.

