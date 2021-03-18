Plan in the works to bring 25% of students back up to grade level

A quarter of North Dakota’s students who were performing at grade level last year are now below it. That’s according to January and February data newly available from the Department of Public Instruction.

Although 25% is improved from the 28% of 3rd- through 12th-grade students that were behind in the fall, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler says there is much more work to do to make up for lost learning.

Before diving into the plan, I took a trip to Jeannette Myhre Elementary School in Bismarck to get an update from those on the ground floor.

Kindergarten teacher Beth Ronholdt is tasked with starting kids out on their long journey through school every year.

“When schools shut down, we were just all of the sudden kinda thrown into it. ‘How are we going to keep the learning of the students going?'” Ronholdt reminisced.

She says through part of the fall, teachers had from 25 to 35-or-more kids in an online classroom.

“At that time, Google did not have the setting to be able to see that many faces,” Ronholdt shared. “So you know, you could maybe see 15 and then you’ve got 10 more, hoping they’re learning.”

Now her class is made up of the students whose families opted to keep them learning from a distance, while others went back in person. Ronholdt says thanks to those engaged families, most of her students are at or above grade level.

However, not all kids have the same resources at home and even with the option to learn in school, students are behind.

“We were hoping for some gains from the fall to the winter,” Baseler said. “So we did see some increases, but what we saw was we still have a lot of ground to make up.”

In January, state lawmakers called on the State Superintendent and the Department of Public Instruction to come up with a plan to accelerate learning recovery. Two months ago the conversation centered around extending the school year, but that’s not the case anymore.

“We came up with 19 ideas,” Baesler added.

The Legislature is leaning toward funding two of them with House Bills 1013 and 1388.

“One of those was to create a school health technician,” the Superintendent explained.

“We have such a nursing shortage in the state that it’s been very difficult for our schools to have school nurses, but this pandemic has revealed that someone with a health background is of great assistance and need.”

The other limits what school counselors are asked to do.

“…addressing the needs of our students, social-emotional needs, and career advising,” Baesler explained.

The rest of the plan is available for school districts to use on an individual basis since no funding would be required, according to the Dept. of Public Instruction.

Bismarck Public Schools brought in teacher aides for distance learning classrooms. Kyra Wetzel helps out in Ronholdt’s classroom.

“Just one more body to work with those students,” Ronholdt said.

If these bills are signed into law, nothing would go into effect until the 2021-22 school year.

So, what about the students at risk of failing or repeating a grade now?

“Well I think…and it’s going to vary school district by school district,” Baesler responded to the question, adding suggestions for moving students on to the next grade, but with supplemental learning.

“Just remembering that our students are not numbers,” Ronholdt asked of the Dept. of Public Instruction and state lawmakers.

“I mean they are, they’re still kids and they might be going through a lot of different experiences that they are struggling with.”

Both of the bills are still awaiting a vote in the Senate.

Also in House Bill 1013 is a nearly $5,000 raise for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.