Plan to construct two elementary schools in north Bismarck OK’d by school board

A major step has been taken toward adding two new elementary schools to Bismarck.

At Wednesday’s Bismarck Public School Board meeting, the board voted to move forward with a plan to build two schools on the north side of Bismarck.

The plan is to have them open by the start of the 20-22 school year.

The school district says the construction of the schools will not require a tax increase. Instead, existing funds will be used.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher says it will be a few years before additional funding becomes an issue. “Once these buildings are up and we start to operationalize them, yeah. There’s going to be some consideration for what kind of funding is needed — whether that’s a combination of the current funds we have, assistance in funding from the state, or if it’s talking to our community members about what kind of additional taxation might be helpful to run these schools,” he says.

Hornbacher says right now, BPS has 26 portable classrooms in use. That number will be reduced to about 9 once the two new schools are open.

